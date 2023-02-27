TD Securities Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$11.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CADNF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Cascades Stock Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $7.89 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.
About Cascades
Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.
