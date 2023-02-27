Societe Generale Lowers Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 2,070 ($24.93) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,982.89.

Burberry Group Stock Down 3.8 %

BURBY stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

