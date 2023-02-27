BMO Capital Markets Raises Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$73.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASGTF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday.

Altus Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

