Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $43.22.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Group (ASBRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.