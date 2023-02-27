Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$75.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASGTF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

