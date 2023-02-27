United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Head-To-Head Analysis

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 19.24% 15.25% 13.40% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $236.15 million 3.91 $45.43 million $8.00 20.34 Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Atlas Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United States Lime & Minerals and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.64%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries. The Natural Gas Interests segment consists of royalty and non-operating working interests in natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

