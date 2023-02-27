Reviewing Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Freight Technologies and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freight Technologies and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freight Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and Gopher Protocol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.21 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

Freight Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gopher Protocol.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Gopher Protocol on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

