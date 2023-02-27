Financial Contrast: Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) vs. ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recon Technology and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recon Technology and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.58%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recon Technology and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology $12.51 million 4.04 $14.27 million N/A N/A ProFrac $768.35 million 3.64 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Recon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Recon Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services. The Automation Product and Software segment is involved in the sale of automation products specialized equipment when combined with services represent a single performance obligation for the development and construction of a single asset. The Equipment and Accessories segment consists of the delivery of standard or customized products and equipment, including automation products, furnaces and related accessories. The Oilfield Environmental Protection segment focuses on the wastewater treatment products and related service to oilfield and chemical industry companies and generates revenue from special equipment, self-developed chemical products and supporting service, transfer. The Platform Outsourcing Services segment refers to online platform development, maintenance, and operation services to gas stations around different provinces in China. T

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

