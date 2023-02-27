TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $13.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after buying an additional 957,874 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of FTI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.79. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

