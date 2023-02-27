Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $184.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.5 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

