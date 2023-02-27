HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) versus Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Head-To-Head Contrast

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HEXO and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HEXO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 1 4 1 0 2.00 Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 632.56%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $22.05, indicating a potential upside of 1,817.39%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than HEXO.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $176.69 million 0.42 -$845.90 million ($28.43) -0.06 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.22 -$16.95 million ($0.84) -1.37

This table compares HEXO and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of HEXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -586.30% -73.83% -33.47% Ayr Wellness -13.16% -11.20% -6.01%

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats HEXO on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.