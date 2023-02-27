United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

