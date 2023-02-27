Reviewing WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WNS and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.11 billion 3.78 $132.10 million $2.76 31.58 Mastercard $22.24 billion 15.27 $9.93 billion $10.22 34.55

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mastercard 1 2 20 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations for WNS and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $413.41, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than WNS.

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.58% 21.54% 12.69% Mastercard 44.65% 158.38% 27.63%

Summary

Mastercard beats WNS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

