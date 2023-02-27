Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.47.

ALNY stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 665.95%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

