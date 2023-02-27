Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 665.95%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

See Also

