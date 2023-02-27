Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.47.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 665.95% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

