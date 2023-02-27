Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 665.95%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $240,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,597,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

