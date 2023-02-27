Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.01% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

