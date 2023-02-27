TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.19.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RNW opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

About TransAlta Renewables

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

