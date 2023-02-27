National Bankshares Trims TransAlta (TSE:TA) Target Price to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.94.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE TA opened at C$11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,135.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.31. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.81.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,566.68. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

