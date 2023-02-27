Conversion Labs (CVLBD) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Conversion Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Conversion Labs and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs Competitors 59 169 421 11 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies have a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Conversion Labs’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million -$3.14 million -8.07 Conversion Labs Competitors $1.68 billion $157.67 million 6.52

This table compares Conversion Labs and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Conversion Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs. Conversion Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Conversion Labs Competitors -154.94% -9.07% -11.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs’ rivals have a beta of -0.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conversion Labs rivals beat Conversion Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Conversion Labs

(Get Rating)

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.