Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

Shares of Basf stock opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a twelve month high of €66.15 ($70.37).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.