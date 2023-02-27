Reviewing DHT (NYSE:DHT) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

OceanPal has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OceanPal and DHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A DHT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

DHT has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.56%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than OceanPal.

This table compares OceanPal and DHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHT $454.15 million 4.31 $61.52 million $0.38 30.16

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 132.1%. DHT pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. DHT pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DHT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A DHT 13.55% 4.69% 3.19%

Summary

DHT beats OceanPal on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

