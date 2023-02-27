JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

