Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €49.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Basf Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of BAS opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1 year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

