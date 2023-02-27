Head to Head Survey: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) versus Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 28.98% 12.58% 1.14% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 800,000.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $62.57 million 2.44 $21.82 million $0.88 8.07 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offering asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

