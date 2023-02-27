Barclays Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $11.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 261.11%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876 in the last ninety days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 32.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,008 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

