StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

About Xperi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 59.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 184.4% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 115.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

