StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Xperi Stock Performance
XPER opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
