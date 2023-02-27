Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($69.68) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of GXI opened at €82.45 ($87.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 12-month high of €76.70 ($81.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.54 and its 200 day moving average is €62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.