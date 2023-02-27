Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
