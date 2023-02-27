Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

