Credit Suisse Group Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $4.40

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $5.70 to $4.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $59,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $59,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,970.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,629 shares of company stock valued at $646,844. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

