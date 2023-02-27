Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

