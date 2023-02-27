StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

