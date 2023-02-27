StockNews.com Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Hold

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.46 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
