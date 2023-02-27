StockNews.com Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Hold

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.46 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

