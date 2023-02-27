Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.