ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.10 on Monday. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ACI Worldwide

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

