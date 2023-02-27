Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.85. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.