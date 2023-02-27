Vistra (VST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra Trading Down 0.6 %

VST opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Vistra by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

