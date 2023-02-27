Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

