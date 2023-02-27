Bright Health Group (BHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

NYSE BHG opened at $0.72 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $455.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Health Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

