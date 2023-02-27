Smart Sand (SND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

SND opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.54. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 128.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Smart Sand

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

