Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger Stock Down 3.5 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 70.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

