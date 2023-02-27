Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $452.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
