Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $452.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

