Quotient Technology (QUOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

QUOT opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,723.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.