Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $3.81 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.