Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,038,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Verra Mobility

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

