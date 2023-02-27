Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Verra Mobility Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.82.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,038,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter.
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
