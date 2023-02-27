Credit Suisse Group Lowers Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Qube Stock Up 2.4 %

QUBHF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Qube has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

