Credit Suisse Group Lowers Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Qube Stock Up 2.4 %
QUBHF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Qube has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qube (QUBHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.