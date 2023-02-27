Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.25.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $165.91 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

