Analyzing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -77,648.80% -92.19% -67.28% Aesther Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

78.6% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 1,402.89 -$87.76 million ($0.62) -3.60 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Aesther Healthcare Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.43%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aesther Healthcare Acquisition.

Summary

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.