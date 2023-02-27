Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.